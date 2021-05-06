Rallying back into the win column Monday, the Ouachita Warriors secured victory on the diamond hosting the Carlisle Bison 5-2 in their final regular season match-up in non-conference baseball competition at Warrior Field.
On senior night, the Warriors’ lone senior Keith Miller went out on top while Ouachita came up big in a victorious fashion for their team leader on his night Monday.
With the win, the Warriors improved to 16-16 overall at .500.
