OHS baseball vs. Carlisle senior night pics.

SENIOR HONOREE: Ouachita Warriors’ senior Keith Miller with head coach Anthony Nail was recognized on senior night Monday at Warrior Field. Also Miller heads toward the dugout after scoring one of two runs in a 5-2 victory against Carlisle on his night Monday.

 Gerren Smith

Rallying back into the win column Monday, the Ouachita Warriors secured victory on the diamond hosting the Carlisle Bison 5-2 in their final regular season match-up in non-conference baseball competition at Warrior Field.

On senior night, the Warriors’ lone senior Keith Miller went out on top while Ouachita came up big in a victorious fashion for their team leader on his night Monday.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 16-16 overall at .500. 

Read full story details in Thursdays May 6 MDR newspaper edition. 

