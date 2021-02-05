Ready to fulfill a lifelong dream is none other than the all-around phenomenal Poyen Indian senior Jaxson Carter, who signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at Ouachita Baptist University and become a Tiger to showcase his talent in the Great American Conference on the collegiate gridiron.
Due to the impressive display and impact Carter has graced the gridiron of his talent, the community of Poyen has been a famous and well-known area in the Natural State for high school football. "Friday Night Lights" was more than electric this past 2020 football season at Malvern National Bank Stadium—Indian Field because of the leadership and inspirational guideline of Grant county and Poyen's ace quarterback.
Read full details from Carter's signing day in Saturdays February 6 MDR newspaper edition.