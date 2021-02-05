For a proud day in Panther Country Wednesday, the gifted and talented playmaker on the gridiron, senior running back Landon Stone signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Ouachita Baptist University and join the Tigers collegiate program under the direction of head coach Todd Knight.
Wednesday was national signing day for all of the elite student-athletes across the nation that are taking a leap to the next level of their athletic careers to join a variety of prestigious college sports programs.
Stone, 5'10", 180 lb. RB, is more thankful for this opportunity to play football and has enjoyed performing in a Panther football uniform to represent the PPRD (Panther Pride Runs Deep) nation the right way. Read full details about Stone's signing day in Saturdays February 5 MDR newspaper edition.