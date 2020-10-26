Despite a tough season ending result Thursday for the 2020 football season, the Poyen Jr. Indians brought the fight to the gridiron against a good, fast and athletic Gurdon Jr. Go-Devil squad at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
Unfortunately Poyen’s competitive effort fell short to Gurdon, 43-22 in the final regular season game in junior high football competition. To highlight some big play making for ‘’Thursday Night Lights” action, a Jr. Indian trio—Jesse Neal, (seventh grader) Colt Barrett and Ryan Ray sparked Poyen’s offensive scheme by soaring for impressive end zone trips to score touchdowns. Read more game details in Tuesdays October 27 MDR newspaper edition.