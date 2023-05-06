DE QUEEN — The hometown No. 1 seed Malvern Lady Leopards came up short in a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to No. 2 seed Ashdown Lady Panthers in the 4A South Regional Softball Championship game Saturday in De Queen.
No. 1 seed Lady Leopards take runner-up title at regionals, edged by No. 2 seed Ashdown 8-7
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
