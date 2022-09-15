MALVERN — This year on the gridiron has become to showcase a special season of football for the hometown Malvern Leopards—now as the No. 3 ranked team in the state for the powerhouse Class 4A according to the Week 3 Arkansas Sports Media Football Rankings. The unbeaten No. 3 ranked Malvern Leopards have showcased dominance throughout their three game stanza of match-ups thus far into the 2022 football season.
Now, for the first time with a 3-0 start during the JD Plumlee era, the Leopards take their spark on the road for an out of state outing to Hernando, Mississippi to complete their non-conference schedule against the Hernando Tigers for an anticipated match-up between Arkansas vs. Mississippi bout on the gridiron.