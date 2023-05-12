IMG_7101.JPG
Gerren Smith

The No. 4 seed Poyen Indians looked to overcome another huge challenge by knocking off a top-seed in the 2023 postseason on the diamond, but unfortunately, the Tribe came up short Thursday—falling to No. 1 seed Greenland Pirates 12-2 in the opening round in the Class 2A state baseball tournament hosted by Greenland High School.

Tags

Recommended for you