Gerren Smith

LINCOLN — In the 2023 postseason, the No. 4 seed Glen Rose Lady Beavers made some noise to journey through the Class 3A state softball tournament hosted in Lincoln. The Lady Beavers knocked off the No. 1 seed Lincoln Wolves 9-5 to advance to the quarterfinals, but fell short to No. 2 seed Atkins Lady Red Devils 6-0—ending their title run for the 2023 softball season.

