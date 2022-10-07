MALVERN — The No. 5 ranked Malvern Leopards showcased greatness on the gridiron Friday night and took down the No. 2 ranked Ashdown Panthers 48-21 on Homecoming night at Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field.

The Leopards remain unbeaten in the powerhouse 7-4A Conference at 2-0 and improved to 5-1 overall—giving Ashdown its first defeat of the season.

