MALVERN — The No. 5 ranked Malvern Leopards showcased greatness on the gridiron Friday night and took down the No. 2 ranked Ashdown Panthers 48-21 on Homecoming night at Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field.
The Leopards remain unbeaten in the powerhouse 7-4A Conference at 2-0 and improved to 5-1 overall—giving Ashdown its first defeat of the season.
The Leopards were led by the explosive running back Jalen Dupree soaring for a 4 touchdown night with 160 plus rushing yards. Quarterback Cedric "Ced" Simmons racked up 150 plus passing yard completing 8-of-10 passes with 2 TDs. Dyelon Caradine and Dante Cagle led the receiving with a touchdown apiece.
See game coverage and read full story details and postgame analysis from head coach JD Plumlee in Tuesday's October 11 MDR newspaper edition.