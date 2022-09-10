MALVERN — The “Showtime” hometown No. 5 ranked Malvern Leopards displayed another memorable performance for their home fans at Claude Mann Stadium, on David Alpe Field Friday night in their season home-opener—securing a 48-28 victory against the Hot Springs Lakeside Rams for Week 2 of Arkansas High School football competition.
Overall, the Leopards racked up 558 total yards of offense with 306 yards rushing and 252 yards passing to remain unbeaten at 3-0 overall for the first time during the JD Plumlee era.