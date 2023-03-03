Kizer Kidder, of Magnet Cove High School signed his National Letter of Intent to play football on the collegiate athletic level at Ouachita Baptist University and become a Tiger Thursday in the high school auditorium. Kidder was joined by parents Kevin and Amanda Kidder with the Panther football team members, several friends along with family members and football head coach Caleb Carmikle and coach Robert Webb.

Tags

Recommended for you