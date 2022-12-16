DONALDSON — The Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors had fierce wars on the hardwood that resulted in close heartbreaking defeats to Parkers Chapel Tuesday on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court at the OHS Gymnasium.
The Lady Warriors fought hard but suffered a 55-54 loss to the PC Lady Trojans. Emma Williams led the surge with a huge night pouring in 29 points and drilled a game-high eight triples from 3-point land with three key rebounds and four assists—teammate Olivia Waters finished with 10 points and snatched nine rebounds to post in double-figures.Waters also had two steals and three assists.