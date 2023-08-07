Ouachita 2022 New Logo.jpg

GLENWOOD — The Ouachita Warrior golfers debuted the 2023 golf season Friday finishing runner-up for the second place finish with a team score of 144. The Warriors only were two strokes shy in defeat against the Mount Ida Lions—shooting a winning team score of 142. The Prescott Curley Wolves golf team finished third with a team score of 153.

