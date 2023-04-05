Ouachita 2022 New Logo.png

PRESCOTT — The Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors journeyed to Prescott to compete in the 2023 annual Merchant Relays hosted at Cummins Stadium. Once again, Warriors standout trackster Christian Kratz shined amongst the competition and won the 1600 and 3200 meter run for a consecutive time thus far into the 2023 track season.

