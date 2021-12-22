HOT SPRINGS — While assembled amongst the top cheer teams in the Natural State at the 2021 State Cheer Championships hosted at the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs, the Ouachita High School cheerleaders rocked the gigantic blue mat on the grandest stage of cheerleading in Spa City. The Arkansas Association Activities State Cheer Championships was held December 17-18 in Hot Springs.
Ouachita finished third place overall.
See coverage from the state cheer championships in Wednesday's December 22 MDR newspaper edition.