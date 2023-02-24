opening day celebration of victory Thursday on the diamond for the hometown Malvern Leopards baseball team in Little Rock. The Leopards secured a 17-10 victory on the road against the Baptist Prep Eagles in a benefit game.
Opening Day Victory: Leopards shine in The Rock for 17-10 win against Eagles in benefit game
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
