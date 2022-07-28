DONALDSON — To keep the Warrior spirit in gear for the 2022-2023 sports year, the Ouachita Warriors senior and junior cheerleaders grasped the experience of learning cheers and perfecting a variety of several chants and routines while attending NCA Cheer Camp 2022 held on the Ouachita School District campus July 21-23 in the practice gym.
Throughout the three day camp, both Ouachita cheer squads maintained enhanced instructions by the instructors of the National Cheerleaders Association on how to grow as an individual and as a team.