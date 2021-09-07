For competitive outing of golf competition last Tuesday August 31, area schools of Hot Spring Country— Ouachita, Glen Rose and Magnet Cove competed in senior high matches against Hazen and Mount Ida at the Malvern Country Club.
In the girls match, the Glen Rose Lady Beavers finished first place with a team winning score of 161—Avery Fikes was the medalist and shot a 47—
In the boys match, the Ouachita Warriors finished first place overall with a team winning score of 141— Ouachita’s Ethan Webb was the medalist and shot a 41.
Read full story details in Tuesday's September 7 MDR newspaper edition.