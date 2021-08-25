For an outing of competitive golf matches Monday at the Malvern Country Club, Ouachita and Magnet Cove golf teams with Taylor competed in senior high competition in a 9-hole match.
In the boys match, the Ouachita Warriors finished second place overall with a team score of 144 and the Magnet Cove Panthers finished third place overall with a team score of 199. In the girls match, the Ouachita Lady Warriors finished first place with a winning team score of 172 and the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers finished second place with a team score of 182.
