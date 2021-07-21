To provide some highlights of a little rivalry summer hoops competition on the hardwood at the Jerry and Ouida Newton Arena in Poyen Tuesday, Hot Spring County rivals' Ouachita, Magnet Cove and Grant County's Poyen all battled each other for some intense junior and senior high girls basketball team camp action.
Host camp team Poyen Lady Indians faced Ouachita Lady Warriors to tip-off the first set of rival hoops competition. Then, Ouachita Lady Warriors welcomed the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers for a pair of intense hoops action—which capped off the historic rivalry of Magnet Cove taking on Poyen in the finale bout to end Tuesday's occasion of basketball camp competition.
