The Magnet Cove Panthers and Lady Panthers along with the Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors cross country teams participated in the Bison XC Invitational last Saturday held on the Harding Academy campus in Searcy.
Competing for the Panthers was Colin Juilan. Juilan placed 133rd in the Sr. boys 5,000 meter run with a time of 23:24.30.
Competing for the Lady Panthers was Brailyn Koller who ran in the Jr. girls two mile run. Koller placed 84th with a time of 16:04.40.
The Warriors had five participants in the Sr. boys 5,000 meter run and one Lady Warrior participant in the Sr. girls 5,000 meter run.
Competing for the Warriors were Christian Kratz, Jared Westbrook, Jacob Mills, Braylon Manard and Peyton Neal. The lone Lady Warriors competing was Tessa Kuykendall.
Ouachita Girls 5,000 Meter Run Individual Results:
Tessa Kuykendall placed 24th with a time of 22:00.80
Ouachita Boys 5,000 Meter Run Individual Results:
Christian Kratz placed 71st with a time of 19:23.40
Jared Westbrook placed 87th with a time of 20:08.30
Jacob Mills placed 121st with a time of 22:24.30
Braylon Manard placed 140th with a time of 24:40.40
Peyton Neal placed 114th with a time of 25:13.20