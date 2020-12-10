Battling in their third overtime of the night, it was Ouachita’s Lizzy Rowton that stepped up at the free throw line and helped lead the Lady Warriors to a 68-64 victory over Hot Spring County rival the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers Monday.
Rowton was the leading scorer for the Lady Warriors Monday at the Magnet Cove Arena. Rowton totaled 32 points that included 14 points, eight points from free throws, in the three overtimes against the Lady Panthers. “She was amazing,” Ouachita Lady Warriors head coach Corey Brown said about Rowton. “Those free throws were huge!”
Both teams battled fiercely to get the win Monday. From the start it was a back and forth fight between the two squads, but the Lady Warriors would pull off the win over the Lady Panthers.
“Magnet Cove played fantastic,” Brown said. “It was a fun game to be apart of.”
Leading for the Lady Warriors was Rowton with 32 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks. She was followed by Williams with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. For the Lady Panthers, Davis lead in points with 20. Davis also had 2 rebounds and 1 assist. Rednour was the second leading scorer for the Lady Panthers with 18 points. Rednour had 6 rebounds and 1 assist.