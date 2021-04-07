A quartet of outstanding hardwood performers from Warrior Country all received postseason basketball accolades for the 2020-2021 season. Ouachita Lady Warriors triple-threat hoopsters Lizzy Rowton, Linsey Sirratt, Emma Williams and Warriors big man Tanner Furr earned seasonal hoop honors during an all-time crucial and challenging year of basketball.
Despite having to battle through a up and down year of hoops during the COVID-19 pandemic, these standout student-athletes were able to excel with their teammates for a successful season on the hardwood.
