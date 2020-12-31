The Ouachita Baseball program is aiming to provide lights to its baseball facility at Warrior Field through its Ouachita Warrior Baseball Legacy Fundraiser campaign.
To anyone or business interested in making a donation to the Ouachita Warrior Baseball Legacy Campaign or would like to purchase a spot on the metal dugout sign or an engraved brick on the new dugout wall contact Ouachita baseball head coach Anthony Nail by an email at anthony.nail@ouachitasd.org.
Read more details in Tuesdays December 28 MDR newspaper edition.