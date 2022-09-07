ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Warrior senior and junior cross country runners competed in the 2022 Bob Gravett Invitational hosted at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.
The Warriors senior high cross country runners finished sixth place overall while competing the 5,000 meter event during meet competition. Runners from schools such as Cabot, Greenwood, Lake Hamilton, Little Rock Christian, Hot Springs, Hope, Ouachita, Magnolia, Genoa Central, Arkansas High—Texarakana Hermitage, Sheridan and Crossett all competed in Saturday’s event. The Bob Gravett Invitational was sponsored by Back Porch Grill.