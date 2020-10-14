The Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors are ready to get back to business on the hardwood for the 2020-2021 basketball season.
According to Ouachita athletics, the basketball games next Tuesday, October 20, at Guy-Perkins have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Guy-Perkins School District. Coach Clayton Ray Coach Corey Brown are currently looking for a replacement game but there is not one scheduled as of Tuesday.
Last season, the Ouachita Lady Warriors senior high team finished with a 29-10 overall record.
The 2019-20 season marked the fourth consecutive year the Lady Warriors have finished with 20 plus wins under the direction of head coach Brown. The Lady Warriors finished second in the 1A-7 Conference standings with a 14-2 record.
The Lady Warriors also qualified to compete at the 1A-4 Region tournament and prevailed in the first round to earn a state tourney berth to add to their team’s season accolades.
The Warriors finished the season with a plus. 500 overall record at 25-8 and second in conference at 12-4.
The Warriors finished 16-2 at home and captured the Herb Russell Invitational tournament championship for back-to-back seasons under the direction of head coach Ray.
The Warriors ended their season in the opening round at the 1A-4 regional tournament to Nevada—who went onto win regionals, and capture the 2020 Class 1A state title.
Ouachita is scheduled to host Mt. Vernon-Enola for their season home-opener Friday, Oct.23 at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.