A pass from Malvern quarterback Cedric Simmons to receiver Dante Reed for a 6-yard touchdown gave the Leopards the lead over the visiting Fountain Lake Cobras (3-3 overall, 1-3 conference) with around three and a half minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. But while the Leopards lined up to kick the extra point, the referees overturned the ruling of a touchdown to an incomplete pass and took away the touchdown. The Leopards then lined up to try for another touchdown when Simmons threw the ball into the end zone where it was intercepted by Fountain Lake’s Brayden Branstetter.
The Leopards had one last chance to win the game over the Cobras, after forcing a punt with over a minute left in the game, but turned the ball over on downs. The Cobras then took the victory formation with time winding down to win the game 18-14 over the Leopards at Claude Mann Stadium Friday.
The loss for the Leopards sets their overall record back to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in conference. The Leopards travel to Nashville next Friday to take on the Scrappers (5-2 overall, 3-1 conference) at Scrapper Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
For full game details check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.