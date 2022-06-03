Magnet Cove Senior Sport Shooting Team pic.

Magnet Cove Senior High Sport Shooting Team

Back row: Riley Lisenbey, Baylee Rudolph, Alex Adcock, Brandon Pogue, Jacob Kuhn, Shalee Mohan, John Stiles.  Front row: Hayden Martin, Anthony Smith, Ellie Sowell, Alex Fortner, Kim Lisenbey, Carson Looney, Kami Mooney, Rebecca Adcock

The Magnet Cove Sport Shooting Team competed at the South Region Tournament at the Arkansas Game and Fish Shooting Complex in Jacksonville on May 13 and 14. The Senior squad placed 17th out of 113 teams that competed that day.

Jacob Kuhn shot a perfect score of 50/50. He was one of five perfect scores that day out of 488 individual shooters.

Kuhn will compete this Saturday, June 4, at the State Tournament in the Champion of Champions Event at the Arkansas Game and Fish Shooting Complex in Jacksonville.

See Magnet Cove Panther Sport Shooting Team in Friday's June 3 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you