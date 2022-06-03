The Magnet Cove Sport Shooting Team competed at the South Region Tournament at the Arkansas Game and Fish Shooting Complex in Jacksonville on May 13 and 14. The Senior squad placed 17th out of 113 teams that competed that day.
Jacob Kuhn shot a perfect score of 50/50. He was one of five perfect scores that day out of 488 individual shooters.
Kuhn will compete this Saturday, June 4, at the State Tournament in the Champion of Champions Event at the Arkansas Game and Fish Shooting Complex in Jacksonville.
See Magnet Cove Panther Sport Shooting Team in Friday's June 3 MDR newspaper edition.