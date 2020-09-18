Magnet Cove Panthers football helmet pic.

For a barnburner showdown on the road Friday, the Magnet Cove Panthers escaped victorious against a fast, athletic and talented Parkers Chapel Trojans team, 36-30. The Panthers 3-1, are back on the winning trail after rebounding from last week’s tough home loss to Glen Rose. Read more details and postgame comments from Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmilke in Saturdays September 19 MDR newspaper edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you