MAGNET COVE — The Magnet Cove Panthers have kicked off their new league arrival of Class 3A football victorious after displaying another huge dominant performance at home Friday against the Two Rivers Gators 49-14 in their 4-3A Conference opener at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
The Panthers made a statement early in first half play—rolling to a 43-8 halftime advantage to enforce the sportsmanship rule by their stellar display of execution. The senior star playmaker Julius “The Juice” McClellan set the tone early off a key defensive play to block the Gators’ punt down to the 9:48 mark.