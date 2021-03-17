Both the Magnet Cove Panthers and Poyen Indians battled tough competition to make it into the championship game of the Poyen Indian Classic Tournament hosted at Poyen last week.
The tournament started on March 6 with the Panthers downing the Fountain Lake Cobras 6-5 and the Indians defeating the Bearden Bears 17-4. Last Monday, the Indians took on Junction City and got the win 7-4 to advance to the finals. Then on Tuesday the Panthers faced Mountain Pine and got the win 12-7 to fill in the final spot in the championship game.
Saturday the Panthers jumped out to an early lead that to a 16-2 victory over their arch-rivals the Indians. Magnet Cove head baseball coach Robert Webb credited the early start and the pitching of senior Lucas Smeltzer as the game winning factor. “Boys did a good job,” he said. “We came out and we hit the ball really good tonight and that was important. I think we got five in the first inning and that just kind of set the tone. Lucas Smeltzer did a great job, five innings pitching, really that was the difference, just the quick early start and then his pitching.”
Other Indian Classic Scores:
Round 1:
Magnet Cove defeated Fountain Lake 6-5
Junction City defeated Conway Christian 7-4
Poyen defeated Bearden 17-4
Mountain Pine defeated Fordyce 20-16
Round 2:
Poyen defeated Junction City 7-4
Magnet Cove defeated Mountain Pine 12-7
Finals:
Magnet Cove defeated Poyen 16-2
Consolation Bracket:
Round 2:
Fountain Lake defeated Conway Christian 14-2
Fordyce defeated Bearden 17-4
7th place game:
Bearden defeated Conway Christian 5-0
5th place game:
Fountain Lake defeated Fordyce 11-4
3rd place game:
Junction City defeated Mountain Pine 6-0
On the girl's side:
Malvern defeated Poyen 5-0
Malvern defeated Cossatot River 8-6
Malvern defeated Magnet Cove 10-3
Magnet Cove defeated Hazen 7-2
Magnet Cove defeated Woodlawn 2-0
Woodlawn defeated Poyen 6-5
Poyen defeated Cossatot River 6-5