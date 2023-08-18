MAGNET COVE — The new era of Magnet Cove football head coach Dean Adams has already made an impact as the Panthers showcased the PPRD effect Thursday with a dominant victory against Hampton 41-0 in their benefit scrimmage at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Adams mentioned that the performance of the Panthers showed a positive sign of their execution for a productive outing against another opponent. “It was just nice playing someone besides ourselves,” Adams said. “Got a lot of good work and played physical I thought,” Adams added.
Panthers dominant in 41-0 win against Hampton in scrimmage
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
