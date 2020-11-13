The hits just kept coming against Magnet Cove as they were on the road for the first round of the 2A State Playoffs Friday.
The Panthers were at McCrory in a rematch from last year’s playoffs, but this year it would be the Jaguars who got the win over the Panthers. McCrory got hot early and never let off the pedal until they went up by 40 points. After that the sportsmanship rule went into effect and the Jaguars would get the win over the Panthers 52-12.
With the loss comes the end of the Panthers’ 2020 season. The Panthers fall to 4-6 overall and will look to regroup for next year’s season. The Panthers look to return all but five starters next season.
The Jaguars move on to the second round of the 2A playoffs where they will face Junction City.