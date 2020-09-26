For their final non-conference game before entering league season action, the defending 5-2A Conference champion Magnet Cove Panthers had a tough contest Friday hosting an unbeaten Dierks Outlaw team for week 4 of Arkansas High School football action at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. With several key players out for the Panthers, Dierks sparked productively to come out victorious against Magnet Cove 36-6. The Outlaws remain undefeated at 4-0 and the Panthers fall to 3-2 overall. Read more details about the game in Saturdays September 26 MDR newspaper edition.
Panthers fall, unable to end Outlaws unbeaten season in final non-conf. game at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium
- Gerren Smith
-
Updated
Tags
Gerren Smith
Reporter
