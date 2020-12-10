For the featured nightcap battle Tuesday at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium, the Magnet Cove Panthers maintained the spark early to surge by their rivals' Poyen Indians 55-40 in their 5-2A Conference opener basketball match-up in senior high boys hoops.
The Panther triple-threat—Evin Ashcraft, Nathan Wetherington and Owen Tillery all posted in double-figures to lead Magnet Cove past the Tribe on their home territory in Panther Country.