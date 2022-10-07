AMITY — The Magnet Cove Panthers kept it a close contest in first half action Friday against the Centerpoint Knights for their 4-3A Conference duel in Week 6 of Arkansas High School football competition. The Panthers trailed 14-10 at halftime, but the Knights took charge in the second half to secure its unbeaten season steady and Magnet Cove suffered their first road loss of the year. Next Friday, the Panthers travel to Bismarck for Week 7 of Arkansas High School football competition for an in-county rival match-up in conference. The Panthers fall to 1-1 in conference play.
