After a seven year run of coaching, Magnet Cove basketball head coach Matt Williamson is finally guiding his hoops squad in the big dance on the court at the state tournament.
The Panthers clinched their postseason ticket at state by prevailing against the Junction City Dragons 56-52 in the opening round at the 2A South Region Tournament hosted at Caddo Hills. The Panthers would have two tough battles in the next two rounds in regionals—falling short to the Dierks Outlaws 50-46 in the semifinals, and suffering a tough defeat to Fordyce 61-54 in the third place and consolation round.
As a result, the Panthers finish fourth at regionals and head to the 2021 Class 2A state tournament to claim the No. 4 seed.
The Panthers will play Lavaca tonight at 7 p.m. in the state tournament hosted in Melbourne.
Read full highlights from the Panthers performance at regionals in Tuesdays March 9 MDR newspaper edition.