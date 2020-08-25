Magnet Cove vs. Two Rivers football scrimmage pic.

Julius "The Juice" McClellan dashes towards the end zone to spark the Panthers' ground attack offensively with Jacob Hawthorne blocking a Two Rivers Gator.

 Gerren Smith

Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panthers provided a tough, aggressive and energetic spark to pull out a 46-6 victory against the Gators. Read more details in Tuesdays August 25 MDR newspaper edition.

