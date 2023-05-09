FuvMHEcXoAk_CdN.jpg

QUITMAN — The PPRD impact traveled to Quitman Tuesday with several Magnet Cove tracksters representing in the 2023 Class 2A State Meet. Lady Panther trackster Cheylnn McClard competed in three running events, while Stori Green participated in one running event. McClard placed in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs while competing in the 800 meter run. Green also placed in her event.

