For their first road test of the 2020-2021 basketball season, the Magnet Cove Panthers and Lady Panthers suffered tough losses to Sheridan last Friday in senior high hoops.
In senior high girls action, the Lady Panthers battled hard to stay close early, but the Lady Yellowjackets secured a 57-37 victory.
In the nightcap Friday, the senior high boys match-up showcased a tough and competitive bout—but the Panthers fell short to Sheridan, 63-42.
