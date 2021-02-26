Magnet Cove head basketball coach Matt Williamson and staff will take command in leading the Panthers and Lady Panthers hoop teams into more exciting season madness on the court for 2020-2021.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers both prevailed in their match-ups this week in the 2A-7 District Tournament to qualify to compete in the 2A Regionals Tourney next week in Caddo Hills.
This is the first season Williamson has been commander-in-chief for both the senior high boys and girls basketball programs at Magnet Cove and their success so far to qualify for regionals fulfills a goal set before the start of the season.
On the road Tuesday, the Lady Panthers rallied back to defeat Dierks 38-36— while at home Wednesday, the Panthers took care of business to secure victory hosting Mountain Pine 59-43 at Magnet Cove Gymnasium. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will continue district tourney hoops this week for seeding purposes entering the regional tournament. Read full game details and highlights in Fridays February 26 MDR newspaper edition.