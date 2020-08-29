The Magnet Cove Panthers showcased their dominance on the gridiron to pull away with a 67-38 victory against the Murfreesboro Rattlers to kick off week 0 of Arkansas High School football at Hammons Stadium. Read more details in Saturdays August 29 MDR newspaper edition.
Panthers' offense surge to impressive 29-point victory against Rattlers 67-38 on senior night
Gerren Smith
Reporter
