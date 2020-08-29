Magnet Cove vs. Murfreesboro football pic.

STONE COLD: Landon Stone (15) soars into the end zone with Maceon McCutcheon (56) lifting both hands to signal the touchdown against Murfreesboro Friday at Hammons Stadium.

 Gerren Smith

The Magnet Cove Panthers showcased their dominance on the gridiron to pull away with a 67-38 victory against the Murfreesboro Rattlers to kick off week 0 of Arkansas High School football at Hammons Stadium. Read more details in Saturdays August 29 MDR newspaper edition.

