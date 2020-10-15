The defending 5-2A Conference Champion Magnet Cove Panthers (3-3 overall, 0-1 conf.) rolls into week 7 of Arkansas High School football facing their biggest task and challenge this season—facing ranked Gurdon Go-Devils (4-1 overall), Friday for conference play at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.
The Panthers have had to battle with adversity all season long. Last week, the Panthers fell short to Mt. Ida 37-36 in their conference opener which ended their seven-game conf. winning streak—from going 7-0 last year in league play.
Magnet Cove Panthers football head coach Caleb Carmikle knows his team’s opponent Friday will present their biggest challenge thus far into the 2020 football season. Read more pregame details in Thursdays October 15 MDR newspaper edition.