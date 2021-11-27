MAGNET COVE — Two championship caliber programs displayed one of the most classic 2A football battles the day after Thanksgiving Friday for Week 13 of Arkansas High School football competition at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. It was a No.1 seed vs. No.1 seed 2A State Playoff Quarterfinal match-up and the Magnet Cove Panthers sadly had their destiny of capturing the ultimate 2A title ended by the two-time defending 2A state champion Fordyce Redbugs—30-29 in a comeback defeat.
