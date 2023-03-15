DONALDSON — The execution was intact Monday for an intense in-county rivalry showdown on the diamond with the Ouachita Warriors hosting the Magnet Cove Panthers in non-conference baseball action at Warrior Field. Both teams coming off victories from their previous match-ups to build momentum coming into their battle. The Warriors hadn’t suffered a home defeat thus far, but the Panthers’ huge seventh inning rally secured a two-run road victory against Ouachita 15-13 in a high scoring affair.

