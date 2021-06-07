Back to restarting up in another year on the gridiron, the Magnet Cove Panthers finished spring football camp with a productive orange and black scrimmage last week held at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
Several proud Panther fans had the opportunity to witness just a little taste of what to expect for the upcoming fall 2021 football season.
Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle was excited about the opportunity to return on the gridiron with the assistant coaches to practice football material to prepare for the upcoming season with the Panthers.
