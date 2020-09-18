Following a tough loss last week in their rivalry showdown to Hot Spring County rival Glen Rose at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium, the Magnet Cove Panthers are ready to return for battle this Friday on the road to face the Parkers Chapel Trojans for week three of Arkansas High School football. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. at Victor Nipper Stadium. Read more pregame details in Thursdays September 17 MDR newspaper edition.
Panthers ready to battle in long road at Parkers Chapel
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
