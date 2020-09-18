Magnet Cove football vs. Parkers Chapel pregame pic.

Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmilke keeps the Panthers motivated during a time out of action the 2020 season. The Panthers (2-1) travels to Parkers Chapel this Friday for week 3 of Arkansas High School football action.

 Gerren Smith

Following a tough loss last week in their rivalry showdown to Hot Spring County rival Glen Rose at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium, the Magnet Cove Panthers are ready to return for battle this Friday on the road to face the Parkers Chapel Trojans for week three of Arkansas High School football. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. at Victor Nipper Stadium. Read more pregame details in Thursdays September 17 MDR newspaper edition.

