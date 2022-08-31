MAGNET COVE — The PPRD fan base is ready to welcome their reigning 2022 Backyard Brawl Champions to Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium this Friday for a thrilling Week 1 season-home opener of Arkansas High School football.
The Magnet Cove Panthers are returning to Panther Country with some exciting winning momentum after topping their arch-rival Poyen last week and began the 2022 football season victorious. This week, the Panthers are aiming towards seeking some redemption for their non-conference opponent—Fordyce Red Bugs.