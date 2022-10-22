MAGNET COVE — The Magnet Cove Panthers displayed a solid overall performance on the gridiron Friday night to secure their postseason hopes by pulling out a 36-7 victory against the Jessieville Lions on Homecoming night at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
The Panthers utilized their defense to contain the Lions’ offensive execution—resulting in a 29-point victory in their 4-3A Conference match-up. The Panthers are 2-2 in conference and now look towards playing in the 3A state playoffs following the regular season.