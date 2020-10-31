Making a fresh return to the gridiron for “Friday Night Lights” football action, the Magnet Cove Panthers (4-4 overall, 1-2 conf.) journeyed their way back to the path of winning and defeated the Cutter Morning Star Eagles (0-9 overall 0-3 conf.) 60-20 in 5-2A Conference play Friday at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
It was homecoming night and the Panthers celebrated in winning fashion to snap a three-game losing skid to secure their first conf. victory this season. Read full game details in Saturdays October 31 MDR newspaper edition.